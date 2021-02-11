Halifax Water has been hard at work since the Maritimes' most recent snow storm.

It's the companies responsibility to clear Halifax's 8,400 fire hydrants following heavy snowfall. With so many to clear, it can be easy to miss one. That is why Halifax Water and the Halifax Regional Fire Department are asking residents for help.

"We kind of suggest, hopefully, that people "adopt-a-hydrant" on their street and clear three feet around as best they can," said Captain Joe Fulton with the Halifax Regional Fire Department.

Both Halifax Water and Halifax fire say they are only asking residents to clear snow around their hydrant if they are physically capable and if it is safe to do so.

"Of course we have crews that are out actively cleaning them off as quickly as they can and our friends in the fire department are doing the same," said James Campbell, communications and public relations manager at Halifax Water.

Fulton says when responding to a fire, every second counts.

He says the first truck that arrives on scene uses its onboard supply to douse flames until they run out. The second truck uses the nearest hydrant. However, if a hydrant is buried in snow, it could take responding crews valuable minutes to clear it out.

"Most of the trucks we're using probably get two to four minutes, depends on how much water they're flowing, but after that the hydrant becomes essential.So again, they are mandatory," explained Fulton.

Campbell says, while they are doing their best, it may also take a few days to get to certain communities.

"We try to target higher density areas where there are more residents and businesses and you know, hospitals and that sort of thing," said Campbell.