Officials confirm death at notorious Her Majesty's Penitentiary jail in Newfoundland

Newfoundland and Labrador's Department of Justice says an inmate had died at a notorious, Victorian-era jail for male prisoners in St. John's.

A spokesperson says in an email the department was notified of the death Tuesday night.

The email does not provide details about the cause of death or the age of the inmate.

It says it would be inappropriate to provide further comment because the inmate's next of kin are still being notified.

The oldest part of Her Majesty's Penitentiary was built in 1859, and the jail is known for outdated, crumbling infrastructure as well as rampant mould and rodent problems.

The province has promised to build a new jail, though construction on a new building has not started.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2023.