Officials are expected to detail the findings of an investigation into a massive Toronto house fire that left four people dead last week. Nova Scotia fishery sector gets $45 million in joint funding to help with COVID-19 Nova Scotia's fish and seafood industry is getting nearly $45 million from the federal and provincial governments to help it weather the COVID-19 pandemic. 'No threat to public safety' in connection with death on Stanley Street London police remain tight-lipped as they continue to investigate a death on Stanley Street on Wednesday. Hong Kong residents will soon have a new path to permanent residence in Canada