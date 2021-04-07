Officials evacuating some Rockwood homes due to gas leak: OPP

Provincial police said some homes in the area of Pick Road and Taylor Avenue in Rockwood have been evacuated due to a gas leak in the area.

The OPP tweeted about the incident shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The tweet said Guelph-Eramosa fire crews are also at the scene.

People are asked to avoid the area.

