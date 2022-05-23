Officials in the north worry destructive invasive species will emerge this summer

Researchers in the north are warning one of Canada's "most invasive plants" could be popping up this summer.

The tall, robust grass known as phragmites can destroy natural habitats and have a financial impact on northern cottagers.

Judith Jones has been monitoring the phragmites population on Manitoulin Island for more than a decade. Seven years ago, she launched the Manitoulin phragmites project, with the reedy grass getting out of hand, posing a danger to the Island's natural habitats and its resident's wallets.

"It's a big problem if you have a beach in front of your cottage and it's completely covered in Phragmites," said Jones

"It might impact your property value. It's a huge infrastructure problem because if it's in a sewage lagoon, that could be very costly."

The Invasive Species Centre in Sault Ste. Marie said it is one of the country's worst invasive plants because it spreads through vehicles.

"Prevention was a great focus, especially in the north," said, Collin Cassin of the Invasive Species Centre.

"It's a really important message we love to get across."

That's why groups like the Manitoulin Phragmites Project are so important. Jones said it will take out large infestations, simultaneously teaching locals on the Island how to monitor and get rid of phragmites.

"We've done a lot of work with the public to get people to recognize it," she said.

"We have stuff online to help you recognize it and we now have 60 people who are signed up as volunteers, so I think we're doing pretty well at Manitoulin. We're just starting to reach out outside of our area."

The invasive species centre said it's unlikely groups will be able to get rid of the plant. But with enough education, it can be reduced to a controllable level.