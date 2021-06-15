Officials investigating fire in downtown Guelph apartment building

Guelph police and fire officials are investigating an apartment fire at a historical building in the city’s downtown core.

According to a news release, fire crews responded to a reported fire just before 1 a.m. on Saturday at the Stationview Apartments at 90 Carden Street.

Officials say when crews arrived on scene the second-storey apartment was engulfed in flames.

All occupants were able to get out of the apartment before firefighters arrived.

Crews were able to contain the damage to the one unit, while assisting other tenants with an evacuation.

Officials say only the resident of the affected suite was displaced and no injuries were reported.

Damages to the building are estimated to be around $250,000.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.