Officials investigating fire inside abandoned Moncton home

An investigation is underway following a fire inside an abandoned home in Moncton, N.B., early Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a fire in the basement of an empty house on Purdy Avenue -- a residential neighbourhood in central Moncton – just after 1:30 a.m.

Moncton Fire Department’s Platoon Chief Brian McDonald says the fire was "very small" and was extinguished quickly.

No injuries were reported.

Moncton Fire says the cause is under investigation