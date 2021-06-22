Officials investigating massive fire that destroyed 12 homes at Kitchener construction site

A dozen homes were destroyed in a fire at a Kitchener construction site on Tuesday evening.

The inital call came in around 7:50 p.m., and a couple hours later three fire trucks and aerial crews were still putting out flames on Beckview Drive near Huron and Fischer-Hallman Roads.

I got this remarkable footage of the fire on Gloria Street in Kitchener, 12 homes under construction destroyed, credit Fredy Castañeda - see @CTVKitchener for more pic.twitter.com/zPTiw4ZypH

Fire prevention officer Richard Brooks told CTV News 12 homes that were under construction were destroyed, and another six are damaged.

Brooks says high winds caused the fire to spread quickly.

"It could've been a lot worse. It could've jumped the street. We already had exposure damage on buildings across the street," he said.

Area residents also had concerns of the fire spreading closer to their homes.

"I was afraid it was going to catch all the way down there and I said 'is it going to come across here? Are we going to be able to breathe?'" said Marie Erickson, who lives nearby.

No injuries have been reported, but damage estimates are over $1 million.

Crews will be on scene overnight watching for hot spots.

The Ontario Fire Marshal was originally called to the scene, but local fire officials said they've been called off.

The fire department said they left the scene and won't return for now, since there's nothing physical to investigate as everything has "burned to the ground."

Officials said there is a lot of video surveillance in the area, which they'll go through to determine if the fire is suspicious. They expect to receive that video by the end of Wednesday.

With reporting from Jeff Pickel.



Hoping nobody got hurt, they seem like a row of unfinished homes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aXMCLG7mXi