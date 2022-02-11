Officials on the hunt for owner after dog biting incident in Embro, Ont.
An evening family stroll in Embro, Ont. turned into a frightening encounter with a large dog in the heart of the village. The incident now has public health officials looking for a German Shepherd mix and its owner.
According to a news release issued by Southwestern Public Health, "an individual was walking down the street with their family and was bit by a dog."
It reportedly happened around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the corner of Huron and Commissioner Street, near the Highland Restaurant.
Officials said they want information from the owner about the dog involved.
The public health unit said the owner is described as a man in his late 30s or early 40s and was wearing a black coat at the time.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Southwestern Public Health.
