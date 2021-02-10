Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the fourth day in a row of fewer than 50 cases.

The latest update on the region's online dashboard brings the total caseload to 9,886 since the pandemic began. To date, 211 people have died.

The region also added 55 more resolved cases to its tally on Wednesday, bringing that total to 9,289. With more cases resolved than new, the number of active cases dropped to 380. There have only been 400 active cases or fewer on three days since November.

Of the region's active cases, there are still 31 people in hospital, including nine COVID-19 patients who are being treated in the ICU.

Officials also reported that the number of active COVID-19 outbreaks had dropped by one to 32.

Across the province, there were fewer than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row as officials reported just 1,072 new infections on Wednesday. The same day, more than 50,000 tests were completed.

The province has recorded fewer than 1,500 new cases per day for the fifth day in a row.

There have been 281,566 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario since the pandemic began, including 261,700 patients who have recovered. Nearly 6,600 people have died from the disease.