Officials report partial breach of dam in Iroquois Falls, Ont.

There has been a partial breach of the Twin Falls Dam in Iroquois Falls, officials reported late Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported and crews are on site, officials with H2O Power said.

“At this time, the risk to the town and surrounding community is low,” the company said in a news release.

“However, this is a developing situation that we continue to monitor.”

H2O Power was working on concrete repairs for an existing leak in the facility when problems developed.

“During the repair work earlier (Wednesday), the leakage increased, prompting our ongoing response,” the release said.

“As part of the response protocols, H2O Power is passing increased water through the Twin Falls facility. This has resulted in increased water levels and flows, similar to what is experienced during typical springtime conditions.”

Residents are urged to be careful when on or near Lake Abitibi and the Abitibi River System and its associated waterways.

“These temporarily elevated flows are necessary in order to facilitate the management of the incident,” the company said.

“H2O has alerted public officials at both the Township of Black River - Matheson and the Town of Iroquois Falls, as well as the Taykwa Tagamou Nation. H2O has also notified Ontario Power Generation and Liberty Power, two generators downstream of the Twin Falls Facility.”

Provincial and regulatory authorities have been also been notified.

Updated information is available on the company’s website.