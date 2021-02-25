Emergency crews were called to a barn fire in Wilmot Township on Thursday afternoon.

Police tweeted about the fire shortly after 4:30 p.m.

The fire was on Berletts Road in the area of Wilmot Line and Notre Dame Drive.

Crews left the area around 5:30 p.m.

Police said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but they don't believe it is suspicious.

No one was injured.

Berletts Road will remain closed for an extended period of time.



