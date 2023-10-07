Officials respond to Tri-Cities parents' concerns about youth violence

A group of parents in the Tri-Cities has taken matters into their own hands after their children were randomly attacked by other youths.

They formed a group called Safe Streets Tri-Cities and started a petition, calling on the three local mayors to respond to the alarming trend of violence perpetrated by youths.

“It concerns me as the mayor; it concerns me as a parent,” said Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West.

He said the city is taking matters seriously and doing all it can to encourage young people to go on the right path.

“We have a very robust Youth Outreach Program. We have tons of programs to engage young people,” he explained. “We took steps recently to remove financial barriers to ensure that all of our residents, including young people, can fully participate in the wide range of recreation programming.”

West calls on representatives from other levels of government to also take action.

“The other levels of government need to step up to ensure that there is police resources, that there is accountability in the criminal justice system when someone is violent and hurts someone that that person is held accountable,” he said.

MOUNTIES INCREASE PATROLS

Coquitlam RCMP, which polices Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam, said it is continuing to work with offenders and their guardians, along with external partners, such as the local school district, youth Crown counsel and youth probation.

"We take any report of violence seriously, especially when it may involve a young person,” said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins, media relations officer with the Coquitlam RCMP, in an email.

“Our youth officers are actively engaged with our community partners to ensure that the victims remain supported while the offenders are held accountable for their actions."

They say officers have also increased patrols in areas frequented by youth known to police.

Since the incidents involve minors, police cannot provide their identities.

However, they do share that some of the assaults involve the same individuals. Not all of the cases are related, and some are isolated incidents, police said.

Safe Streets Tri-Cities will be meeting with the three local mayors later this month.