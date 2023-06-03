Officials responding to transformer fire in Stratford

Stratford police say first responders are on scene of a transformer fire.

In a tweet posted on Saturday at 11:41 a.m., police said the Stratford Fire Department was attending the fire.

Police are requesting the public avoid foot and vehicular traffic on Britannia Street between Foreman Avenue and Briarhill Drive, the tweet reads.

Police are asking the area be avoided for the next hour.

This story will be updated.

