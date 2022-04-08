Officials say armed man impersonating cop pulled woman over in Sudbury

No one was injured after a scary incident in Sudbury's South End on Friday in which a woman was pulled over by a man pretending to be a police officer.

It's the third such incident this year in the city following similar incidents in January 2021 and March of this year.

Ontario Provincial Police said the suspect followed a woman on Friday in an older model, grey Nissan Altima with a loud muffler and emergency lights on the dashboard. The woman fled when she saw the phony officer was carrying a knife, police said.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. along Highway 17 at Long Lake Road in Sudbury.

Officials said the man was in his 30s and stood about 5-foot-8 with brown hair, small goatee and was casually dressed.

Investigators say while he was carrying what appeared to be a knife, he didn't display it in a threatening manner.

He was last seen heading south on Long Lake Road toward Sunnyside Drive.

The OPP said they are working with Greater Sudbury Police to find the vehicle.

It's unclear if the incident is related to the other recent cases of police impersonation inside the city.

"The OPP wishes to remind the public that citizens may ask a police officer to provide the name of their service, detachment, badge number, warrant card and rank. The officer should be able to provide this information without delay," police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.