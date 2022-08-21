Officials say endangered North Atlantic right whale entangled off New Brunswick
Staff
The Canadian Press
Fisheries officials say they are aware of an entangled North Atlantic right whale off New Brunswick's northeastern coast.
The endangered whale was last spotted east of Shippagan, N.B.
Officials say if the whale is located again, efforts will be made to disentangle it by mammal response teams who are on standby.
The whale was observed Saturday by a Fisheries and Oceans Canada Cessna aircraft.
Officials say the New England Aquarium has matched the entangled whale to a yearling, the 2021 calf of the Right whale known as 3720.
The whale's condition is not known and it's also not known what type of gear the animal is entangled in, or where it came from.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2022.
