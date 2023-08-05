Officials take steps to have bees buzz off from Orleans park hive
Ottawa police and city of Ottawa officials are urging visitors to an Orleans park to be careful after a giant beehive was discovered in the park this weekend.
A video on social media showed the swarm of bees in a tree in Millennium Park off Trim Road early Saturday morning. Visitors to the park reported the bees were in a tree across the path from the swing set.
"A sizeable beehive had set up shop in a majestic maple tree, creating a fascinating sight for park-goers," the Ottawa police Duty Inspector said Saturday afternoon on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Police say city of official officials and a bee expert "carefully removed a branch housing the majority of the hive, ensuring the bees' well-being."
"As the rest of the bees follow their Queen to a new abode, we kindly request that everyone keeps a safe distance from the area until the migration is complete," police said.
