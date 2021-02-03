February is Black History Month and Algoma University will be celebrating virtually this year.

This year’s theme is 'Black History Matters' and will centre on self-care for black students and employees, anti-black racism education and awareness, and community engagement.

“To me, it’s a time for me to reflect on my history and look at the challenges that my race has faced,” said Yahaya Alphonse, president of the Algoma University Student Union. “And most importantly focus on the success and the perseverance that has occurred through these challenges.”

Jane Omollo is the equity, diversity and inclusion officer at Algoma University. Omollo said Black History Month allows people to talk to each other and learn from one another.

“How I can be able to also be part of the learning process by being able to know how I can come into positive conversations with others in terms of all of us working together to make Sault Ste Marie a welcoming space for all,” she said.

The main event will be a virtual speech Feb. 17 by Prof. Cecil Foster Black, a prominent Canadian intellectual who speaks regularly on issues of race, culture, citizenship and immigration.