Officials are expected to detail the findings of an investigation into a massive Toronto house fire that left four people dead last week.

Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg and Toronto’s Acting Fire Chief Jim Jessop are scheduled to speak on the matter on Thursday morning.

The briefing is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

The three-alarm fire broke out at the home located on Gainsborough Road, near Coxwell Avenue and Eastwood Road, on Jan. 29 at around 4:30 a.m.

Flames and heavy smoke were seen billowing from the roof of the home as several fire trucks arrived on scene.

Four people were pronounced dead after being removed from the residence. Two other people who were inside the home at the time the fire broke out managed to escape and sustained various injuries.

The four people killed in the blaze have been identified by friends and neighbours as Jana Jansons, her grandson Kai Jansons, Matthew Zdybal, and Amanda Freimanis.

In the days after the fire broke out, investigators remained on scene working to determine the cause of the deadly blaze and find out if any working smoke alarms were inside the home.

No updates on the cause of the fire have been released thus far.