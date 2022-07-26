Officials to give update on damaged Ottawa LRT system

City officials will hold an update on the damage to Ottawa's light rail system with part of the Confederation Line set to resume operating Tuesday afternoon.

A section of the LRT line's overhead catenary system was damaged between uOttawa and Lees station during Sunday's storm.

Transit general manager Renee Amilcar said in a memo Tuesday afernoon that Rideau Transit Group has cleared the area of debris. Special equipment to re-string the overhead wires was delivered on Monday.

Tracks were also damaged. Amilcar said repairing them will take several days.

Trains were not running between Tunney’s Pasture and St. Laurent stations again Tuesday, with some service between St. Laurent and Blair in the east end of the line.

Amilcar said service at the west end of the line, between Tunney's and Rideau, would resume Tuesday afternoon. Replacement bus service will run between Rideau and St. Laurent stations.

Officials are holding an update at 3 p.m. on the storm damage, as well as a wheel hub failure that caused 20 light rail cars to be pulled for inspections.

Amilcar said Tuesday that two of those vehicles have been cleared for returning to service.