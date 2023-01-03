Officials to provide update on Hamilton house fire that left 4 dead, including 2 kids
Fire officials are set to provide an update this afternoon on a deadly Hamilton house fire that left two adults and two children dead last week.
The three-alarm blaze broke out around 11 p.m. on Dec. 29 at 14 Derby Street, in the area of Rymal Road East and Upper Gage Avenue.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames at the front and back of the home and there were reports of people trapped on the upper floors.
Four people were pulled from the second floor of the home and rushed to hospital, but did not survive. Two others were transported to hospital with critical injuries.
Pet rabbits were also found dead inside the home after the blaze was extinguished.
Fire officials have said that they believe the fire started at the back of the first floor and then spread. There were no working smoke alarms inside the home.
Ontario Fire Marshal Jon Pegg and Hamilton Fire Chief David Cunliffe are expected to provide an update on the fire investigation at 3 p.m.
- With files from CP24's Kerrisa Wilson
