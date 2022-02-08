Officials warn about fake off-leash signs being posted along South Porcupine trail

Fake off-leash signs with the City of Timmins logo have been found posted along the Bart Thompson Trail in South Porcupine, city officials said in a news release Monday.

"The city wants to be clear that on all trails, with the exception of the Rainbow Loop at Hersey Lake Conservation Area, your dog must be on a leash," the release said.

City clerk Steph Palmateer said in the release that off-leash areas in the city are clearly marked with correct, authorized signage.

“We ask that dog owners keep their pets on a leash for the safety of other residents using our trial system and for the safety of the animal," Palmateer said.

"The signs being posted along the Bart Thompson Trail and possibly others are fake and pet owners could still be found in violation of our city bylaw and, if so, responsible for a set fine of $90.”

There are two designated off-leash areas in Timmins: one is the dog park off Mattagami Boulevard South and the other is the Rainbow Loop at Hersey Lake Conservation Area, which is maintained by the Mattagami Region Conservation Authority (MRCA). Trails maintained by the MRCA are marked with an on-leash sign.

For more information, visit the Animal Control section on the city's website.