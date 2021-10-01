OFSAA cancelled for students with Simcoe County public school board

The Simcoe County District School Board has decided it will not participate in the OFSAA championships this fall.

"To ensure the continued well-being of our student-athletes, staff and coaches, the fall athletic season will conclude at the Georgian Bay School Athletics Association (GBSAA) championship level," the board stated on Friday.

The board said students would be confined to completing within the region to mitigate provincial travel.

"Our teams will have the opportunity to compete against schools from other areas of Simcoe County and Muskoka while remaining within the confines of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit," it continued.

STUDENT REACTION

"I was actually really looking forward to OFSAA this year," said cross-country runner Olivia Davis. "I was doing really good in the season, and that's kinda just disappointing."

Grade 10 student Jayden is missing out on the shot at the higher competition on the football field and basketball court.

"It really puts off your work effort, all the work you've put in through all this time, especially when you're playing at such a high level. You want to train and actually be rewarded for that. And the fact that you can't play at the provincial level, it does really suck," he said.

In the frustration and disappointment, there is some understanding that life is different in a pandemic.

"It's a bummer but, I can't really travel due to COVID," said basketball and football player Carter Smith.

SIMCOE MUSKOKA CATHOLIC BOARD DECISION

The Catholic school board announced earlier this week its students would also miss out on the Ontario championships due to COVID-19 concerns.

"We want to make sure we are slow and cautious, and we're only staying within our region," explained Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board superintendent Chris Woodcraft.

Some students with the Catholic board and their parents expressed disappointment over the news.

One mom even started an online petition to try and push the boards to "let them play" at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA). It has since garnered more than 1,700 signatures.

"This goes against OFSAA itself, who have said, it is time for kids to play," stated Sarah Martin.

OFSAA POSSIBLE IN COMING SPORTS SEASONS

Daryl Halliday, SCDSB superintendent of education, said there is a chance OFSAA could be back on the table for winter and spring sports.

"We will go through the same judicious, calculated process in looking at the opportunities going ahead for the next two seasons," he noted.

The board added that it is confident students who might rely on an OFSAA performance to unlock scholarships would have enough on their resume from local competitions.

With files from CTV's Siobhan Morris