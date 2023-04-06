Oh, deer; Video captures growing herd in Saskatoon neighbourhood

A Saskatoon resident captured video of a herd of deer streaming in a seemingly endless parade crossing a road late at night.

Khan Wahid shared the video on the Silverspring Community Association Facebook page, which earned many views and shares.

Wahid's video can be viewed using the player at the top of the story.

“This deer herd is like the signature of Silverspring,” he told CTV News.

He said he counted about 15 deer crossing the road in front of him that night.

“I thought there will be no more than six or seven but the moment I looked to the left I turned my camera back and they kept coming, and the little one is kind of limping. It is just a really nice video,” he said.

“We’ve been living in Silverspring for 14 or 15 years, but we haven't seen that many.”

Wahid captured the video just after 9 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the intersection of Konihowski Road and Le May Crescent.

Wahid said he thinks things are getting riskier for the deer due to expansion in the area.

“There are a lot more cars,” he said. “This is becoming more and more dangerous for wildlife.”

He said he hopes drivers in the area are careful and vigilant to protect the animals.