'Oh my God Dorothy come look at this!': surprise visitor takes a break in home sunroom

A neighbourhood deer with a taste for dog treats was an unexpected visitor in a Kenora couple’s home on Grey Cup Sunday.

Perhaps lured in by the smells of Grey Cup treats being prepared in the kitchen, a deer known as “Crinkles” was discovered standing in the sunroom of the Montieth’s sunroom.

“We were laughing because we see this deer all the time,” said Dorothy Montieth. “The reason we recognized her is because one year she froze her ears and she had crinkly ears all winter so that’s why we named her Crinkles.”

A door left ajar, to allow the Montieth’s cats to go outside and enjoy a bit of fresh air, gave the deer access to the home.

Crinkles was discovered when John Montieth went to check on the family felines.

“All you could see was the back end of the deer,” said Dorothy. “And he says, ‘Oh my God Dorothy come look at this!’ and I said, ‘I’m going to get my camera right away!’”

The immediate concern for the couple was what if the deer panics and decides to make its own exit through the glass instead to the door.

“I can’t have that,” said Dorothy.

So, armed with dog treats, she coaxed the animal outside to the backyard.

“They like to eat, I’ll tell you that. I just went and grabbed a bunch of dog treats, the big ones, and just held it for her,” said Dorothy.

Crinkles gave them a sniff, Dorothy threw them outside and the deer went out the door to have a snack.

“She went to the back of the yard and turned around and looked at us as if to say, ‘Whoa, you guys are crazy’,” Dorothy said.

While Crinkles’ visit to the Montieth home was unique, John said it is not uncommon to find deer in unusual situations around their house.

Grey Cup treats may have attracted Crinkles to their home, but garden vegetables are another favourite and local tomatoes grown in baskets have caused the odd deer trouble.

“You see them running around town with a basket on their head, because they are after the tomatoes, of course,” said John.

Fortunately for Crinkles, her ordeal finished without incident and she has been observed in the neighbourhood since.

The Montieths said the experience came with a learned lesson.

“I always tease John about closing doors. He won’t close the kitchen door, he won’t close the cupboard door, so I said you’ve gotta close at the least the sunroom door from now on,” said Dorothy.