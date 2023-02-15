Ohio derailment aftermath: Should people in K-W be worried?

The toxic chemical burned following the fiery derailment in Ohio has prompted questions about the potential health impacts for residents in the area and beyond.

“I think you can expect reports of lung injuries or effects on people who live there,” said Laura Deakin, a lecturer at the University of Waterloo’s chemistry department.

The chemical burned is a known human carcinogen, vinyl chloride, and burning it releases toxic gasses such as phosgene which was used as a chemical weapon in the First World War.

The train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio is a roughly five-hour drive from Kitchener.

The distance shortens when factoring in the drive takes you around the southern end of Lake Erie - and instead travelling over the lake.

Deakin said while the toxins could travel in the air towards Waterloo region, it would have little effect on people locally.

“These chemicals would travel with the air, but would they be sufficient concentration to cause effects at hundreds kilometers of distance? I don’t know that would be the case. I would think not,” said Deakin.

At least one lawsuit has been filed over the derailment alleging negligence by the company and exposure to toxic substances.