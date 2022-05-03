OHL admits wrong call made during Rangers vs. Knights playoff game

The Ontario Hockey League announced Tuesday an error was made during a video review of a disputed goal during the game five playoff matchup between the Kitchener Rangers and London Knights.

The goal was scored by the Kitchener Rangers at the 6:19 mark in the second period.

After a video replay, the goal was disallowed because officials said a player kicked the puck into the net.

But based on a review by the league, the play in question should have been ruled a goal for the Rangers as it was directed into the net with a Ranger stick and not through a distinct kicking motion of the puck with a skate.

Despite the admission from the league, the Kitchener Rangers have been fined $2,500 for public comments towards the league following game five, which is in violation of league policy.

The Knights won that game by a score of five to three.

The puck drops for game six at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium at 7 p.m. The Knights have a three to two series lead in the best of seven Western quarterfinal.