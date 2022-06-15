OHL announces home openers for 2022-23 season
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has released the schedule for the 2022-23 regular season home openers.
The Windsor Spitfires will host Sarnia for the first home game of the new season on Oct. 1 at 7:05 p.m.
The entire 2022-23 Ontario Hockey League regular season schedule will be released on Thursday.
The Windsor Spitfires forced a seventh and deciding game in the OHL Championship series with a 5-2 win over Hamilton on Monday.
Game 7 is tonight in Hamilton. The winner advances on to the Memorial Cup being held in Saint John New Brunswick from June 20-29.
