OHL announces rescheduled games
Kristylee Varley
The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has rescheduled two of its games for Wednesday, Jan. 5 involving the Flint Firebirds, Guelph Storm, Saginaw Spirit and Windsor Spitfires.
Previously scheduled to host the Windsor Spitfires on Wednesday, the Saginaw Spirit will now play host to the Flint Firebirds in a postponed game rescheduled from Dec. 18, 2021.
Previously scheduled to visit the Flint Firebirds on Wednesday, the Guelph Storm will now play host to the Windsor Spitfires in a postponed game rescheduled from Dec. 30, 2021.
The OHL will be announcing additional rescheduled dates for previously postponed games in the coming days.
-
Central Ontario looks to meet growing demand for COVID-19 booster shotSimcoe Muskoka opened two new COVID-19 booster clinics for at-risk residents only on Sunday.
-
Orillia Soldiers' Memorial hospital investigating possible COVID-19 outbreak in one of its unitsA COVID-19 outbreak is suspected at a unit in Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH).
-
-
The 'Go Give Project' expected to be back on the road MondayThe 'Go Give Project,' which is a grassroots group that's been helping some of the city's most vulnerable, is hoping to be back out on the road Monday after someone broke into one of their volunteer vehicles in Sudbury.
-
Orillia introduces cashless, reloadable cards for transit usersThe City of Orillia has introduced a new way for riders to pay for transit.
-
Cause of fire that closed Highway 1 near Duncan Sunday morning under investigationFire crews in North Cowichan knocked down a large fire that closed the Trans Canada Highway near Duncan early Sunday morning.
-
Westview Heights apartment residents return to grab essential itemsResidents from the Westview Heights apartment complex on Eighth Avenue S.W. returned to their units Sunday to grab essential items, before they were ushered back out.
-
Alberta Health Services estimates 68,200 have or will develop long-COVIDMore than 68,200 Albertans have or are expected to develop symptoms health officials deem long-COVID, Alberta Health Services estimates.
-
More COVID-19 cases in Elgin County long-term careTwo new cases are now being reported in one resident and one staff member at Terrace Lodge.