OHL announces schedule changes affecting Guelph Storm and Kitchener Rangers games
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
The Kitchener Rangers and the Guelph Storm are among teams affected by the latest round of COVID-19 related schedule changes announced by the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Monday.
The Guelph Storm will not play the Saginaw Spirit on Saturday, with that game being postponed. Instead, the Storm will host the Soo Greyhounds at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph.
Meanwhile the Sarnia Sting at Kitchener Rangers game set for Tuesday, Jan. 25 has also been postponed. The Rangers will now face off against host Flint Firebirds at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. That game was rescheduled from Jan. 12.
A full list of the postponed and rescheduled games announced Monday is available here.
-
How much would a full-time city councillor be paid? Councillor van Holst wants to knowIs the role of city councillor part-time? Full-time? Or something unique?
-
Betty White's 100th birthday brings out the generosity of British ColumbiansThousands of dollars (and counting) poured into B.C. animal shelters and rescue facilities Monday, on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday.
-
'Everybody likes astronomy': Looking back at 50 years of Calgary's Rothney Astrophysical ObservatoryThe Rothney Astrophysical Observatory west of Calgary is celebrating 50 years in operation.
-
Sudbury animal shelters benefit from the Betty White ChallengeActor Betty White would have turned 100 on Monday. Even though she has passed away, her legacy lives on with the Betty White Challenge, where people are encouraged to donate to local animal groups.
-
‘This is a snowmageddon’: Waterloo Region rocked by largest winter storm in yearsWaterloo region is digging out of its worst winter storm in years after more than 25 centimetres of snow fell Monday.
-
What to expect on Tuesday after Toronto's snowstormThere is still a possibility of more flurries in Toronto as residents start the lengthy cleanup process following Monday’s massive snowstorm.
-
St. Clair College extends online learning for another weekSt. Clair College is delaying its return to in-person instruction for an additional week.
-
Ancient life may be just one possible explanation for Mars rover's latest discoveryIn the search for life beyond Earth, NASA's Curiosity rover has been on a nearly decade-long mission to determine if Mars was ever habitable for living organisms.
-
Oncoming snow storm may cause home care delays or cancellations: WRHAAn oncoming snow storm expected to hit Winnipeg may cause delays or cancellations for some home care services.