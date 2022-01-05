OHL announces updated schedule amid new COVID restrictions

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has announced several changes to the 2021-22 regular season schedule.

A total of seven upcoming games have been postponed due to Covid-19 protocol, and an additional 21 previously postponed games have been rescheduled.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Board of Governors says it conducted a meeting to address next steps in light of the recent order issued by the provincial government.

The league says it is committed to continue the 2021-22 OHL season and is currently in conversation with government and public health officials and will have further updates in the “very near future.”

Due to Covid-19 protocol, the following games have been postponed:

Wednesday, Jan. 5 – Windsor Spitfires at Guelph Storm

Thursday, Jan. 6 – Hamilton Bulldogs at Peterborough Petes

Friday, Jan. 7 – Niagara IceDogs at Hamilton Bulldogs

Friday, Jan. 7 – Ottawa 67’s at Oshawa Generals

Friday, Jan. 7 – Owen Sound Attack at Guelph Storm

Saturday, Jan. 8 – Guelph Storm at Owen Sound Attack

Saturday, Jan. 8 – Ottawa 67’s at Hamilton Bulldogs

The following games have been rescheduled: