OHL extends season by two weeks after COVID-19 delays

The Ontario Hockey League has extended its season by two weeks to accommodate the rescheduling of games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

In a press release issued Friday, the league said the schedule update will enable all 20 member teams to complete their respective 68-game schedules by an extended closing date of Sunday, April 17.

“In keeping with the league’s approach of placing the health and well-being of players at the forefront, the regular season will be extended by two weeks to accommodate the rescheduling of games previously postponed due to COVID-19 protocols,” said OHL Commissioner David Branch.

The top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the 2022 OHL Playoffs, starting on Thursday, April 21. The playoffs will include three best-of-seven rounds followed by a best-of-seven OHL Championship Series for the J. Ross Robertson Cup.

The OHL champion will compete at the 2022 Memorial Cup, set to take place from Monday, June 20 through Wednesday, June 29 in Saint John, NB.

The OHL's full updated schedule can be found here.