OHL extends season by two weeks after COVID-19 delays
The Ontario Hockey League has extended its season by two weeks to accommodate the rescheduling of games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
In a press release issued Friday, the league said the schedule update will enable all 20 member teams to complete their respective 68-game schedules by an extended closing date of Sunday, April 17.
“In keeping with the league’s approach of placing the health and well-being of players at the forefront, the regular season will be extended by two weeks to accommodate the rescheduling of games previously postponed due to COVID-19 protocols,” said OHL Commissioner David Branch.
The top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the 2022 OHL Playoffs, starting on Thursday, April 21. The playoffs will include three best-of-seven rounds followed by a best-of-seven OHL Championship Series for the J. Ross Robertson Cup.
The OHL champion will compete at the 2022 Memorial Cup, set to take place from Monday, June 20 through Wednesday, June 29 in Saint John, NB.
The OHL's full updated schedule can be found here.
-
Provincial funding for Sault agri-businessThe Ontario government is contributing to several agricultural endeavours in and around Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Fourth weekend of convoy protests expected in Edmonton, downtown safe walk program startedFor the fourth weekend in a row, Edmonton police issued a traffic advisory ahead of "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations against COVID-19 public health measures and vaccine mandates.
-
Grandmother begins cross-country journey to bring awareness to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and GirlsA Saskatchewan grandmother took the first steps of a 7,500-kilometre journey in Victoria on Friday.
-
Sudbury volunteer receives June Callwood awardA Sudbury woman has been recognized for her outstanding achievement in volunteering.
-
'A lot to look forward to': Ottawa residents relieved as police clear protestsAfter 22 days of honking horns and diesel fumes, some Ottawa residents are expressing relief after police began clearing protesters from the downtown core.
-
Strong winds, potential for more snow in Waterloo-Wellington SaturdayEnvironment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for Waterloo Region and Wellington County, with an Alberta Clipper expected to bring strong winds and even more snow to southern Ontario Saturday.
-
Entomica proposes new butterfly house for Sault Ste. MarieEntomica is seeking approval from the City of Sault Ste. Marie, to create a new butterfly house community centre.
-
Tenant awarded $22K after being evicted by B.C. landlord who didn't move inA B.C. woman who was unfairly evicted after a new landlord purchased the property she'd been renting for years has been awarded 12 months' rent for her trouble.
-
Surveillance images released as Mounties investigate attack at B.C. pipeline work siteCoastal GasLink has released surveillance images of several people near its under-construction natural gas pipeline in northern B.C., as police investigate a reported violent attack by roughly 20 people that happened early Thursday.