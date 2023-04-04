OHL fans in Kitchener and Guelph gear up for crucial playoff games

Exciting is building for hockey fans in Kitchener and Guelph with two crucial playoff games slated for Tuesday night.

The Kitchener Rangers return to the Aud for game three against the Windsor Spitfires in the first round of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playoffs.

The Rangers are in a good spot after taking down the number one-seeded Spitfires in back-to-back game action.

By Tuesday afternoon, the Rangers said more than 5,000 tickets were already sold ahead of the big game.

“My girls who have never been to a Kitchener Ranger game want to come to watch the Rangers, so we’re excited. We got four tickets,” said local Rangers fan, Eric Offak.

Staff with the Kitchener Rangers told CTV it can be difficult to sell tickets for a weekday game but attendance is rising back to pre-pandemic levels.

"Weekday games since 2015 we've averaged just around 5,700 fans, currently we're about 5,400 sold. So we're really excited for tonight's crowd and for Thursday," said Joe Bird, the chief operating officer of the team.

Last year, the Rangers sold between 3,500 and 3,600 tickets in the first two playoff games. The organization said traditionally the start of the playoffs is less than the season average because of scheduling and the majority of the league making it into the first round.

“It’s a special building. It’s loud. Our fans are incredibly passionate. It gives that extra little energy if maybe you’re down in a game. But our players love it,” said Birch.

THE GUELPH STORM TAKES ON SARNIA STING

Just down Highway 7, the Guelph Storm prepare to take on the Sarnia Sting.

Sarnia is currently leading the series two-nothing over Guelph.

Fans are rallying behind the players in hopes of a comeback but said they’re proud of the team no matter the outcome.

“The Storm is the heart and soul of the Royal City. You’ve got to love the Storm,” said fan Dino Scrementi.

The last time the Storm played a Tuesday playoff game was back in 2019 when they told under 3,000 tickets. On Tuesday night they’re expecting around 4,500 fans at the game.

“I am surprised by it, but obviously in a positive way. I think we’ve been trending that way, our season was great. We’ve had some really great crowds all year,” said Matt Newby, the vice president of business operations with the Guelph Storm.