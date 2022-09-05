OHL game held in honour of late Ayr. Ont hockey player

It was an emotional afternoon at the North Dumfries Community Complex on Monday.

The Kitchener Rangers and Guelph Storm were facing off in pre-season action, but much of the focus was honouring the Ayr Centennials captain who died at the arena last Tuesday.

The game was the first one played at the arena since 20-year-old Eli Palfreyman's passing.

Both the Rangers and Storm hung #17 jersey to honour Palfreyman before the game.

Rangers forward Joseph Serpa also wore #17 and was given captain designation as a tribute to his long-time friend.

50-50 tickets sold at the game went to the memorial fund set up in Palfreyman's honour.

"Some of the executives thought it would be a good idea to honour Eli long-term instead of just right now," said Brian Shantz, vice-president of the Ayr Centennials. "We wanted something that was perpetual so people want to give. We set up the fund for them to give. It will generate interest and income revenue that we can give a scholarship to one of the Centennial players."

A visitation and memorial service for Palfreyman will be held Tuesday.