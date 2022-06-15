OHL home opener schedule announced for 2022-23 season

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has released the schedule for the 2022-23 regular season home openers.

The London Knights will host Owen Sound for the first game of the new season on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. and the Knights will play guest to Erie for the Otter’s home opener on Oct. 8.

The entire 2022-23 Ontario Hockey League regular season schedule will be released on Thursday.

London made an early exit from the playoffs this season after a 4-3 loss to Kitchener in Game 7 of the first round.