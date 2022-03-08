OHL investigation into alleged 'inappropriate comments' complete

The Ontario Hockey League says it has completed an investigation into an allegation about ethnic slurs being made against a Russian player by an opponent during a recent Sudbury-North Bay game.

League officials said in a news release Tuesday, it did a thorough investigation into alleged "inappropriate comments" that were made at a game between the two northern Ontario rivals on Mar. 3.

Saying after "speaking to players and team officials of both teams in addition to the on-ice officials, and the allegation cannot be substantiated."

"Last week, we advised all of our on-ice officials to be aware of any inappropriate conduct among players including any anti-Russian/Belarusian discrimination and are working with the Canadian Mental Health Association through our Talk Today program to ensure supports are in place for our Ukrainian, Russian and Belarusian players," the OHL said.

The Battalion's general manager Adam Dennis told CTV News in an email the team accepts "the league's decision and will not be pursing the matter further."

"We hope at the very least this incident makes the point that the league takes these matters seriously. I’m confident that the league made every attempt to get to the bottom of this matter and know that their investigation was thorough. We will continue to stand in our players' corner and ensure that their safety and well-being is at the forefront of what we do," Dennis said.

CTV News reached out to Sudbury Wolves for comment on the decision and has not yet recevied a response.

The North Bay Battalion won the Mar. 3 game 9 - 2 on home ice.