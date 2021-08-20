OHL makes proof of COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all spectators

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) is making proof of COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all spectators starting in October.

Effective Oct. 7, anyone wishing to gain access to OHL facilities of the 17 Ontario-based teams must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

The OHL had previously announced members of its community, including players, coaches and staff, would be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"This expanded policy will cover all spectators and other attendees at all OHL events, including games and practices," reads a statement on the OHL's website.

Additional safety protocols will still be enforced.

The statement on the OHL's website says children under the age of 12, who are not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, must be accompanied and supervised by a fully-vaccinated adult.

The 2021-2022 OHL season begins Oct. 7.

The #OHL has announced additional health and safety protocols for the 2021-22 season. https://t.co/mAlY6dhX3P pic.twitter.com/wORHWw1PDQ