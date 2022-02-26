OHL postpones Colts' Saturday game against Peterborough Petes
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Producer/Video Journalist
Dana Roberts
Those hoping to see the Barrie Colts cruise to a victory tonight will have to wait until another day.
The OHL announced Saturday morning that Saturday's scheduled game against the Peterborough Petes has been postponed.
The hockey league was forced to delay tonight's game due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Petes. The two teams were scheduled to play at the Sadlon Arena.
The game will be rescheduled at a later date.
This is just the most recent of multiple postponed games due to impacts from COVID-19 protocols. The Colts were forced on the sideline through much of the 2021 holiday season.
According to the team's website, its next game is On Thursday against the Kingston Frontenacs at 7:30 p.m. at the Sadlon Arena.
-
Purge of excess snow begins Monday in downtown SudburyCity of Greater Sudbury will utilise its snow removal crews in order to widen traffic lanes and improve access. File Photo
-
London police close several downtown streets due to convoyA number of downtown London streets are currently closed.
-
Winnipeg police investigating 'incident' near Assiniboine ParkWinnipeg police are investigating an incident near Assiniboine Park.
-
Calgary's mandatory masking bylaw to end on TuesdayCalgarians will no longer need to wear medical masks in indoor public places now that the province has announced it is entering Stage 2 of its reopening plan.
-
Ottawa reopens following the four week demonstration and redoing Valentine's Day: Top five stories this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
-
Rally to Support Ukraine held in London SundayA rally Sunday afternoon in London will support Ukrainians impacted by war.
-
Several Cambridge streets shut down for police investigationWaterloo regional police have closed off a number of streets and roads in Cambridge for an investigation.
-
'We’re all going through our personal hell,' demonstrators gather in Toronto to support UkraineAs hundreds of thousands of people flee Ukraine in the wake of a Russian invasion, a group of people in Toronto rallied outside of the U.S. consulate, calling for more support as troops continue to advance.
-
16-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries after altercation with 'edged weapon'Oxford County OPP say a 16-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries after a disturbance involving an edged weapon.