OHL postpones the next five Barrie Colts games

The OHL has announced that the next five Barrie Colts games have been postponed.

The league made the announcement on Monday afternoon as a result of COVID-19 protocols affecting the club.

The following games have been postponed:

Tuesday, December 28 – Barrie Colts at Owen Sound Attack

Thursday, December 30 – Barrie Colts at Peterborough Petes

Friday, December 31 – Hamilton Bulldogs at Barrie Colts

Wednesday, January 5 – Barrie Colts at Owen Sound Attack

Saturday, January 8 – North Bay Battalion at Barrie Colts

Any tickets purchased for the two Colts' home games will be honoured for any regular season Colts game.

Ticket holders are encouraged to attend the Colts office to exchange their tickets. The tickets can also be exchanged in the east-end ticket window on game night.

The league says they will release a statement on rescheduling information as it becomes available.