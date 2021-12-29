OHL postpones two North Bay Battalion games because of COVID-19

Due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Oshawa Generals Hockey Club, the Ontario Hockey League has announced that their next two scheduled regular season games, both involving the North Bay Battalion, have been postponed.

The affected games were scheduled for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

"The Ontario Hockey League and the Oshawa Generals will not be providing comment at this time," the league said in a news release Wednesday.

"Both games will be rescheduled at a later date. The league will provide information on scheduling details upon confirmation of new dates."

Games involving northern Ontario's other OHL teams -- the Soo Greyhounds or the Sudbury Wolves -- have not been affected.