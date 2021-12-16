OHL postpones upcoming Colts games
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
Another Barrie Colts game is postponed because of COVID-19.
The Ontario Hockey League announced that Friday's game against the Kingston Frontenacs in Kingston is off due to COVID-19 protocols impacting the Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club.
A notice on the Colts' website regarding the situation states that the OHL and the Frontenacs "will not be providing comment at this time."
The Colts game tonight against the Sudbury Wolves was postponed on Wednesday due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Sudbury team.
The league says both games will be rescheduled at a later date.
