OHL teams deal with revenue losses without fans in the stands
Ontario Hockey League teams are doing their best to offset the losses they’ll likely incur during the current provincial shutdown.
Games are being played but costs are adding up. Road teams still have to play travel expenses for games while home teams deal with no revenue stream from having no fans in the stands.
Windsor Spitfires co-owner and team governor John Savage has run multiple businesses throughout his forty-year career and says the one constant through it all is inconsistency.
He says money has been set aside for a rainy day and suspects this stretch of bad weather will be the last the league will have to endure.
“I have every expectation that this will be one of the last kinda pauses we will have to enter in without fans in the stands but it's a contingency we've planned for so we will suck it up like every other business out there has to do,” Savage said.
