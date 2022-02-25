OHL to drop proof of vaccination requirement spectators as of March 1

The Ontario Hockey League announced Friday that capacity restrictions will be lifted and venues will no longer require proof of vaccination for spectators at games starting next week.

The provincial government announced on Feb. 14 that capacity limits at remaining indoor public settings would be lifted as well as proof of vaccine requirements as of March 1.

Businesses and other settings are able to choose whether or not to require proof of vaccination.

“We’re very excited to see fans back watching the Ontario Hockey League in person,” said OHL commissioner David Branch. “It’s been a season like no other, and I’m very proud of the way that everyone across the League has come together to follow the guidance of our government and public health leaders as we navigate the challenges presented by Covid-19. We’ll continue to prioritize health and safety first for players, staff, fans and their communities as the season continues.”

All other public health requirements, including masking will remain in effect.

The regular reason continues Friday night with nine games on the schedule.