Ohsweken man who shot at police charged with attempted murder

A man who barricaded himself inside an Ohsweken home and shot at police has now been charged with attempted murder.

Six Nations Police responded to an active weapons call on 6th Line, between Chiefswood Road and Tuscarona Road, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Ontario Provincial Police, their Tactics and Rescue Unit and Emergency Response Team were also called in to assist.

Six Nations Police said the man had barricaded himself in the home and began shooting at officers.

Neighbours were told to shelter in place while the incident was ongoing.

The man left the home at around 9 a.m. the next day.

Police said he was unarmed and surrendered to the OPP Emergency Response Team.

No one was hurt.

James Garlow, 29, has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm/weapon/ammunition, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Six Nations Police said additional charges are possible pending further investigation.

Following Garlow’s arrest on Friday, police said the incident was “not connected whatsoever” to another stand-off between an armed man and police in the same area last month.

In that case, the accused is also charged with attempted murder.