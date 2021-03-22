Health officials with Ohsweken Public Health said two COVID-19 cases on Six Nations of the Grand River have screened positive for a variant of concern.

In a news release, they said the cases were identified on March 18 and March 22.

All COVID-19 cases in Ontario are screened for variants. The release said variants can spread more quickly through the community.

"The presence of a (variant of concern) found in the territory should be taken very seriously," Lori Davis Hill, director of Six Nations Health Services, said in the release. "It is a reminder that everyone must remain vigilant with protective measures with anyone outside of their own household."

Variants of concern will be listed on Six Nation's COVID-19 website.

Residents should continue to follow all public health measures, officials said.