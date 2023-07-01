Ohtani hits the longest home run of his MLB career to reach 30 this season
Shohei Ohtani hit a 493-foot home run Friday night -- the longest of his major league career -- to become the ninth player to reach 30 homers in a season by July 1.
The Los Angeles Angels' two-way superstar drove a slider from Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Tommy Henry to right field in the sixth inning to get the Angels within 5-1. It was the longest home run in the majors this year.
Ohtani became the first player since Baltimore's Chris Davis in 2013 to hit 30 homers by the end of June. Davis had 31.
Babe Ruth, Ken Griffey Jr. and Sammy Sosa each did it twice. The others are Mark McGwire, Barry Bonds, Luis Gonzalez and Albert Pujols. Bonds had 39 by July 1 in 2001 en route to setting the single-season record with 73.
Ohtani has hit 15 home runs in June. Besides being an Angels record for the most in any month, he tied Babe Ruth (1930 Yankees), Bob Johnson (1934 A's) and Roger Maris (1961 Yankees) for the AL mark in June.
Ohtani's three longest homers have come at Angel Stadium. His previous best was a 470-foot drive off Kansas City's Kris Bubic in 2021. It was also Ohtani's fifth long ball this week.
-
Calgary’s Chinese community marks 100th anniversary of Chinese Immigration ActAs Calgarians celebrated Canada Day Saturday, members of the city’s Chinese community gathered for a different sort of ceremony.
-
No injuries reported in south Regina basement fireNo one was hurt during a basement fire Saturday, according to Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS).
-
London, Ont. man dead after single-vehicle crashA London, Ont. man has died as the result of a single-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway (VMP) on Friday.
-
Four men arrested after two home invasion attacks: PoliceWinnipeg police have arrested four men – two who were already in prison – in connection to a North End shooting.
-
With new paint, filters and heater, Glen Cairn Pool now open after three yearsLondon city councillor Hadleigh McAlister was happy to christen the slide at Glen Cairn pool. The pool, which has been closed for three years due to the pandemic and repairs, re-opened this weekend much to the delight of those in the southeast London, Ont. neighbourhood.
-
Winnipeg police track down homicide suspect in B.C.Winnipeg police have captured a murder suspect who fled to B.C. after a shooting in the Exchange District last November.
-
Timmins police investigating Canada Day shootingA 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries from gunshots at a Timmins area residence on Saturday.
-
Prehistoric pandemonium: This Sask. town broke a Guinness record with a costume partyThousands of people donned inflatable T. rex costumes and swarmed the town of Dundurn to set a Guinness World Record on Saturday.
-
Up to 100 mm of rain could fall in parts of southwestern Ont. todayA rainfall warning is in effect for a large swath of southwestern Ontario Sunday with Environment Canada warning some areas could receive 50 mm to 100 mm of precipitation.