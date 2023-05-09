Oil giant Saudi Aramco's 1st quarter profit down 20 per cent to $31B
Oil giant Saudi Aramco reported a first-quarter profit on Tuesday of $31.88 billion, down nearly 20% from the same period last year as energy prices have sunk over global recession concerns.
