Oil Kings cruise past T-Birds 4-0 in WHL playoffs, lead final series 2-1

The Edmonton Oil Kings found a new gear Tuesday night as they cruised past the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-0 to grab a 2-1 lead in the Western Hockey League championship series.

After two tight games in the Alberta capital, where Seattle won 2-1 in Game 1 and Edmonton responded with a 5-4 win in Game 2, the first game in Seattle finally showed some separation between the teams.

Jakub Demek, Simon Kubicek, Kaiden Guhle and Carter Souch scored for the Oil Kings, who outshot the hosts 37-21.

Sebastian Cossa recorded the shutout for the Oil Kings, who will look to win another road game on Wednesday in Game 4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2022