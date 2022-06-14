Oil Kings oust T-Birds in WHL final, earn berth in Memorial Cup
The Edmonton Oil Kings are Western Hockey League champions — and Memorial Cup bound — following a series-clinching 2-0 victory over the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds on Monday night at Rogers Place.
Jakub Demek and Kaiden Guhle provided the offence and Sebastian Cossa supplied shutout netminding as Edmonton won the best-of-seven WHL championship series 4-2. Jake Neighbours chipped in with two assists.
Edmonton outshot Seattle 36-27 and enjoyed period leads of 1-0 and 2-0.
Seattle opened the championship with a 2-1 win in Edmonton, but the Oil Kings rattled off three consecutive wins — including two in Seattle — to gain control of the series. Seattle won Game 5 in Edmonton 3-2 to extend the series to six games.
The Oil Kings will represent the WHL in the 102nd Memorial Cup championship, which runs June 20-29 in Saint John, N.B.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2022.
-
Researchers studying rare fossilized turtle species discovered in Sask.A team of paleontologists are sharing their research into a rare fossilized smooth-shelled turtle specimen discovered in Saskatchewan.
-
Second set of gunshots reported in Kitchener Thursday morningPolice responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning.
-
Ottawa Bluesfest gets nearly $10M from fedsOttawa Bluesfest is getting a nearly $10-million injection from the federal government ahead of its return to LeBreton Flats next month.
-
Four commercial drivers had alcohol concentrations above zero in OPP blitzOPP officers in Chatham-Kent and Lambton County found four commercial drivers with alcohol concentrations above zero.
-
'Not sort of the sexiest piece of infrastructure': $48.2M in upgrades complete at Saskatoon wastewater plantUpgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant totalling $48.2 million have been completed.
-
16-year-old stabbed by another teen at Vancouver fast-food restaurantA 16-year-old is recovering after being stabbed by another teen at a Vancouver fast-food restaurant, local police say.
-
Dump truck driver accused of being impaired and fleeing Barrie policeA dump truck driver accused of being impaired and fleeing police in Barrie Wednesday morning faces a slew of charges.
-
Chance of rain threatens Calgary's beautiful bounce backFor those longing for sun, southern Alberta is entering a beautiful bounce back from the consistent rain of the past 72-hours.
-
Alleged seller charged in 2020 overdose death of London woman: LPSPolice in London have charged a Toronto man with manslaughter after what they say was a drug-related death in November 2020.