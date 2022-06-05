Oil Kings outlast T-Birds 5-4 to tie WHL final series
Luke Prokop had two goals and two assists and his Edmonton Oil Kings recovered from blowing a two-goal lead in the third period to beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-4 on Sunday and even their Western Hockey League championship series at 1-1.
The Oil Kings, who dropped the series opener 2-1 on Saturday at Rogers Place, saw a 4-2 lead evaporate at 2:50 of the final frame, but Brendan Kuny's goal at 8:46 lifted the Alberta squad to the win.
Also scoring for Edmonton were Carter Souch and Justin Sourdif.
Lukas Svejkovsky had two goals for Seattle, with singles added by Matthew Rempe and Jared Davidson. Kevin Korchinski chipped in with two assists.
The Oil Kings outshot the Thunderbirds 41-30.
The series shifts to Seattle for Games 3 and 4, with Game 3 on Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2022
